Commanders vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 10
Two excellent running backs will be on display when Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks host Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Several of the top contributors for the Seahawks and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this game if you are trying to make player prop wagers.
Sign up to bet on the Seahawks-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|60.5 (-114)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|45.5 (-114)
|-
|Sam Howell
|262.5 (-114)
|-
|-
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|26.5 (-114)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|18.5 (-114)
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|58.5 (-114)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|65.5 (-114)
|Geno Smith
|261.5 (-114)
|-
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|39.5 (-114)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|64.5 (-114)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.