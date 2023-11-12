Will Cole Turner hit paydirt when the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Turner will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's 12 targets have led to eight grabs for 82 yards (16.4 per game).

Turner, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Cole Turner Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

Rep Cole Turner with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.