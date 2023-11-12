Antonio Gibson has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 122 rushing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Gibson has accumulated 124 rushing yards on 26 attempts (13.8 ypg) this year. Also, Gibson makes an impact in the passing game with 227 receiving yards on 25 catches (25.2 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gibson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gibson vs. the Seahawks

Gibson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 111 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 111 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 122 rushing yards per game given up by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Commanders vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gibson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gibson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gibson has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Commanders have passed 65.2% of the time and run 34.8% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 13.8% of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season (26).

In nine games this season, Gibson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

He has four carries in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 32 red zone rushes).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Gibson Receiving Insights

Gibson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this year.

Gibson has received 8.2% of his team's 353 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has 227 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 55th in NFL play with 7.8 yards per target.

Gibson, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Gibson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.