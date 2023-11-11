The William & Mary Tribe should come out on top in their matchup against the Hampton Pirates at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-7.1) 49.3 William & Mary 28, Hampton 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Tribe have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Pirates games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tribe vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 25.8 34.1 19.8 33.0 27.7 36.7 William & Mary 20.2 18.6 26.5 17.8 15.2 19.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.