Best Bets & Odds for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game – Saturday, November 11
ACC opponents will do battle when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) face the Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Boston College?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Boston College 28, Virginia Tech 22
- Virginia Tech has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
- The Hokies have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.
- Boston College has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Eagles have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Boston College (+1.5)
- Virginia Tech has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Against the spread, Boston College is 4-5-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game just twice this season.
- This season, seven of Boston College's games have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 50.5 points per game, one point more than the total of 49.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Virginia Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|48.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|28.6
|27.3
|30.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
Boston College
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|50.5
|52.3
|Implied Total AVG
|30.8
|31.8
|29.5
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|1-4-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|0-1
|3-1
