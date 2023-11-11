Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
