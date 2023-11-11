The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) and TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Texas vs. TCU?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21

Texas 32, TCU 21 Texas has won seven of the eight games it was the moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).

The Longhorns have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Horned Frogs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +360 moneyline set for this game.

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)



TCU (+12.5) Texas has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 12.5 points or more so far this season.

TCU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) This season, four of Texas' nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55 points.

There have been three TCU games that have ended with a combined score over 55 points this season.

Texas averages 34.3 points per game against TCU's 29.2, amounting to 8.5 points over the contest's total of 55.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.7 54.2 Implied Total AVG 36 36.5 35 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 57.5 59 Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.8 32.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.