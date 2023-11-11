T.J. Oshie will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders meet on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Oshie's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 17:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Oshie has yet to score a goal through 12 games this year.

Oshie has a point in one of 12 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Oshie has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

The implied probability that Oshie goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Oshie has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 5 1 Points 3 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.