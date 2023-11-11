The Richmond Spiders (1-0) face the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Information

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Richmond vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 68.6 259th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th
249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

