The Richmond Spiders (6-3) and the Elon Phoenix (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

Offensively, Richmond ranks 88th in the FCS with 319.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 44th in total defense (329.4 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Elon ranks 84th in the FCS (21.9 points per game), and it is 38th on defense (23.6 points allowed per game).

Richmond vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Elon Key Statistics

Richmond Elon 319.7 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (90th) 329.4 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.6 (89th) 114.4 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.7 (78th) 205.2 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (76th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has 975 passing yards for Richmond, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has 470 rushing yards on 96 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 47 times for 183 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 654 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 19 passes for 260 yards (28.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Quanye Veney's 18 catches are good enough for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing leads Elon with 1,373 yards on 96-of-165 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 163 times for 720 yards (80 per game) with five touchdowns.

Wayne Dixie has run for 137 yards across 35 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has totaled 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 467 (51.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has three touchdowns.

Jordan Bonner has totaled 395 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Johncarlos Miller's 21 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 380 yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

