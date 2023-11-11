Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Looking to wager on Sandin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin has averaged 22:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Through 12 games this year, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has registered a point twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of 12 contests this season, Sandin has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Sandin goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 6 2 Points 5 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 4

