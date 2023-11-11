The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.
  • Liberty has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Flames have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

