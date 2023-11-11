The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Information

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 66.9 300th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.2 64th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 34.7 40th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.3 342nd
163rd 13.2 Assists 10.6 341st
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

