Saturday's game features the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-0) clashing at Chartway Arena (on November 11) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 win for Old Dominion.

The Monarchs head into this contest on the heels of a 72-50 win against Lincoln (PA) on Monday.

Old Dominion vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 68, Buffalo 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Monarchs put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

In conference matchups last year, Old Dominion put up more points per game (66.8) than its overall average (66.1).

The Monarchs put up 67.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.

Old Dominion ceded 55.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 in road games.

