Saturday's contest features the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) clashing at John E. Worthen Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for Ball State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-1.2)

Ball State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Old Dominion Performance Insights

Old Dominion ranked 300th in the nation last year with 66.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 64th with 66.2 points allowed per game.

The Monarchs averaged 34.7 boards per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Old Dominion dished out just 10.6 dimes per game, which ranked 18th-worst in college basketball.

The Monarchs were 84th in the nation with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Monarchs found it difficult to rack up threes, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 5.3 treys per game. They ranked 320th with a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Old Dominion was 204th in the country. It ceded a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 49th in college basketball.

Last season Old Dominion took 70.3% two-pointers, accounting for 77.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 29.7% from three-point land (22.3% of the team's baskets).

