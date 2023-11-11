When the Norfolk State Spartans play the Delaware State Hornets at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Spartans will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-15.4) 50.3 Norfolk State 33, Delaware State 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Spartans and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 5-4-0 ATS record last year.

Hornets games hit the over five out of nine times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware State 18.1 35.1 19.0 21.0 17.4 46.4 Norfolk State 22.6 28.9 26.0 31.0 20.8 27.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.