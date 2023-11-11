Should you bet on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel 2022-23 stats and insights

Aube-Kubel scored in four of 53 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Aube-Kubel produced zero points on the power play last season.

Aube-Kubel averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.0%.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

