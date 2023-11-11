Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 11?
Should you bet on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aube-Kubel 2022-23 stats and insights
- Aube-Kubel scored in four of 53 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Aube-Kubel produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Aube-Kubel averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.