In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).

Fehervary has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

