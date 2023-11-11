The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Old Dominion has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

