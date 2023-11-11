The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will clash in a matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

Liberty has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

This season, the Monarchs have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-13.5)



Liberty (-13.5) Liberty is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 6-2-0 this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, four of Liberty's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

This season, Old Dominion has played just two games with a combined score over 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, four points more than the point total of 59.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 54.6 57.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 54.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.5 31 32 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

