James Madison vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 25.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. UConn matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-25.5)
|48.5
|-5000
|+1500
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-24.5)
|48.5
|-3500
|+1280
James Madison vs. UConn Betting Trends
- James Madison is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.
- UConn is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
