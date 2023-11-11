Our projection model predicts the James Madison Dukes will beat the UConn Huskies on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

James Madison vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-25.5) Over (48.5) James Madison 43, UConn 9

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 6-3-0.

James Madison is winless against the spread when it is 25.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Dukes have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 1.5 fewer than the average total in this season's James Madison contests.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 6.7% chance to win.

The Huskies' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

UConn is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

UConn games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.0 points, 1.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Dukes vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.2 19.6 35.0 16.5 31.8 22.0 UConn 17.9 32.6 18.4 29.4 17.3 36.5

