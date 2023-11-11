Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every Ivy League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 38-24 vs Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Harvard jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 36-17 vs Brown

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Yale jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Princeton

@ Princeton Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 23-8 vs Cornell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pennsylvania jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 23-21 vs Princeton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dartmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Princeton

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 23-21 vs Dartmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Princeton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Cornell

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: L 23-8 vs Pennsylvania

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cornell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 36-17 vs Yale

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Brown jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Columbia

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 38-24 vs Harvard

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Columbia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.