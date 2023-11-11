Capitals vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The New York Islanders (5-4-3) host the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT. The Islanders have lost three games in a row.
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.
Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a 6-4-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the three games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.
- This season the Capitals registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- When Washington has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-0-1 record).
- The Capitals have earned seven points in their four games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Washington has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned six points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|27th
|2.58
|Goals Scored
|2.17
|31st
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|17th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.1
|24th
|31st
|35.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.2
|9th
|19th
|17.65%
|Power Play %
|8.11%
|31st
|20th
|76.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.05%
|13th
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
