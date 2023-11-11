Will Hardy Haman Aktell Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Hardy Haman Aktell going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Hardy Haman Aktell score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Haman Aktell stats and insights
- Haman Aktell is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).
- Haman Aktell has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.