Hampton vs. William & Mary Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Hampton Pirates on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tribe to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Hampton vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-7.1)
|49.3
|William & Mary 28, Hampton 21
Hampton Betting Info (2022)
- The Pirates went 5-5-0 ATS last season.
- The Pirates and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.
- In theTribe's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
Pirates vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Hampton
|25.8
|34.1
|19.8
|33
|27.7
|36.7
|William & Mary
|20.2
|18.6
|26.5
|17.8
|15.2
|19.2
