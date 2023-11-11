CAA foes meet when the Hampton Pirates (5-4) and the William & Mary Tribe (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Hampton is averaging 379.2 yards per game on offense this year (41st in the FCS), and is allowing 411.2 yards per game (103rd) on the defensive side of the ball. William & Mary's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 18.6 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 20.2 points per game, which ranks 94th.

Hampton vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Hampton vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Hampton William & Mary 379.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.9 (68th) 411.2 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.4 (19th) 236.8 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.6 (15th) 142.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (111th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 1,209 pass yards for Hampton, completing 55.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 493 rushing yards (54.8 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 778 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Darran Butts has piled up 600 yards on 92 attempts, scoring four times.

Romon Copeland has hauled in 18 catches for 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Paul Woods has put up a 251-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 30 targets.

Dorrian Moultrie has been the target of 21 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has compiled 1,321 yards on 60.4% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 312 yards with two scores.

Malachi Imoh is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 737 yards, or 81.9 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Imoh has also chipped in with 18 catches for 150 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Bronson Yoder has racked up 408 yards (on 77 attempts) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 291 (32.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has three touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has collected 249 receiving yards (27.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Sean McElwain has racked up 230 reciving yards (25.6 ypg) this season.

