The Washington Capitals, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 22:04 per game on the ice, is -4.

Kuznetsov has a goal in two of the 12 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Kuznetsov has registered a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 5 7 Points 1 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

