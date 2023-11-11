The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

