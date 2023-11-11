In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Connor McMichael to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

