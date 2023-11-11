Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Islanders on November 11, 2023
Player props are available for Noah Dobson and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Capitals Prediction
|Islanders vs. Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Ovechkin's two goals and seven assists in 12 games for Washington add up to nine total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Tom Wilson has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with three goals and five assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|7
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson has seven points so far, including one goal and six assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Dobson is New York's top contributor with 12 points. He has five goals and seven assists this season.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mathew Barzal has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (0.8 per game).
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.