The New York Islanders (5-4-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) at home on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-190) Capitals (+155) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have won three of the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Washington has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +155 or longer in two games this season, and won both.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 39.2% chance to win.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in four of 12 games this season.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (27th) Goals 26 (31st) 36 (9th) Goals Allowed 36 (9th) 6 (23rd) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 10 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (9th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (26 total goals, 2.2 per game).

The Capitals' 36 total goals given up (three per game) are the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

