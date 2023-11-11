When the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Bo Horvat and Tom Wilson will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has totaled seven assists and two goals in 12 games. That's good for nine points.

Washington's Wilson has posted eight total points (0.7 per game), with three goals and five assists.

This season, John Carlson has one goal and six assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 2-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 7 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 89 saves and a .927 save percentage, ninth-best in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Islanders Players to Watch

Noah Dobson is one of New York's leading contributors (12 points), via collected five goals and seven assists.

Through 11 games, Horvat has scored four goals and picked up five assists.

Mathew Barzal has scored two goals and added seven assists in 12 games for New York.

Semyon Varlamov (2-2-0) has a 1.8 goals against average and a .950% save percentage (second-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 27th 2.58 Goals Scored 2.17 31st 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3 13th 17th 30.6 Shots 29.1 24th 31st 35.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 9th 19th 17.65% Power Play % 8.11% 31st 20th 76.19% Penalty Kill % 82.05% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.