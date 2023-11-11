Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Ovechkin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

