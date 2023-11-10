Player prop betting options for Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball and others are available in the Washington Wizards-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Kuzma has put up 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has averaged two assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Kuzma's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game are 4.2 more than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Jones' assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

His 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Jordan Poole's 18.7 points per game are 0.8 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of three is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Poole's assist average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Poole averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 27.5-point over/under for Ball on Friday is 13.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.