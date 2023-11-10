The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Washington shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 0-3 overall.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Wizards score just 3.8 fewer points per game (119.3) than the Hornets give up (123.1).

When Washington scores more than 123.1 points, it is 1-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards posted 114.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 112.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Washington gave up 114.6 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (114.1).

In home games, the Wizards averaged 1.9 more threes per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (34%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries