The Washington Wizards (2-5) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards will try for another victory over the Hornets following a 132-116 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards in the win with 33 points, while LaMelo Ball had 34 in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Ankle 8 8 0 Deni Avdija SF Questionable Ankle 10 6.7 2.7 Corey Kispert SF Questionable Ankle 14 3.3 0.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

