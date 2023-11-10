Wizards vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.
Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wizards
|-2.5
|241.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points four times.
- Washington has an average point total of 246.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wizards are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This is the first time Washington will play as a favorite this season.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Wizards.
Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info
Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wizards
|4
|57.1%
|119.3
|235.6
|126.9
|250
|232.8
|Hornets
|5
|71.4%
|116.3
|235.6
|123.1
|250
|232.5
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards score 119.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 123.1 the Hornets allow.
- When Washington totals more than 123.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|4-3
|0-0
|6-1
|Hornets
|3-4
|3-1
|5-2
Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Wizards
|Hornets
|119.3
|116.3
|5
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|126.9
|123.1
|30
|28
|2-0
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
