The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -2.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points four times.

Washington has an average point total of 246.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wizards are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time Washington will play as a favorite this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Wizards.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 4 57.1% 119.3 235.6 126.9 250 232.8 Hornets 5 71.4% 116.3 235.6 123.1 250 232.5

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards score 119.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 123.1 the Hornets allow.

When Washington totals more than 123.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Wizards and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 4-3 0-0 6-1 Hornets 3-4 3-1 5-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights

Wizards Hornets 119.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 126.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.