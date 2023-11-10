The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Wizards -2.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points four times.
  • Washington has an average point total of 246.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Wizards are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This is the first time Washington will play as a favorite this season.
  • Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Wizards.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Wizards 4 57.1% 119.3 235.6 126.9 250 232.8
Hornets 5 71.4% 116.3 235.6 123.1 250 232.5

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • The Wizards score 119.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 123.1 the Hornets allow.
  • When Washington totals more than 123.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Wizards and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 4-3 0-0 6-1
Hornets 3-4 3-1 5-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights

Wizards Hornets
119.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116.3
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
1-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
126.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
2-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1
2-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.