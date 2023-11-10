Wizards vs. Hornets November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (0-1) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Capital One Arena, beginning on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Wizards vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSSE
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season. He also sank 43% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Per game, Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also put up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tyus Jones' stats last season included 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.7% of his shots from the field.
- Daniel Gafford posted 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.
- P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 boards.
Wizards vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Hornets
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|111
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|33%
