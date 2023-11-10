The Washington Wizards (2-5) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this season.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Hornets matchup.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Wizards average 119.3 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 126.9 per outing (30th in the NBA). They have a -53 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Hornets have a -48 scoring differential, falling short by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 116.3 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 123.1 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 250 points per game combined, 8.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Washington has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Wizards and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +30000 - Hornets +100000 +30000 -

