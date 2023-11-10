Friday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (0-1) and the VCU Rams (1-0) facing off at Kaplan Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-60 win for William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Tribe suffered a 66-64 loss to Norfolk State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 63, VCU 60

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tribe scored 66.3 points per game last season (148th in college basketball) and conceded 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

With 68.1 points per game in CAA games, William & Mary scored 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.3 PPG).

Offensively the Tribe played better at home last season, putting up 69.1 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game when playing on the road.

William & Mary gave up 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.6 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.