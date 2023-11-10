The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Last year 18 of Virginia Tech's games hit the over.

The Hokies were 14-17-0 against the spread last season.

South Carolina's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Virginia Tech's .452 mark (14-17-0 ATS Record).

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 64.3 138.4 72.6 142.7 135.0 Virginia Tech 74.1 138.4 70.1 142.7 140.0

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies averaged only 1.5 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (72.6).

Virginia Tech went 10-6 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scored more than 72.6 points last season.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0 Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Virginia Tech 7-8 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

