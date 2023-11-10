Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hokies Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 18 of Virginia Tech's games hit the over.
- The Hokies were 14-17-0 against the spread last season.
- South Carolina's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Virginia Tech's .452 mark (14-17-0 ATS Record).
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|64.3
|138.4
|72.6
|142.7
|135.0
|Virginia Tech
|74.1
|138.4
|70.1
|142.7
|140.0
Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends
- The Hokies averaged only 1.5 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (72.6).
- Virginia Tech went 10-6 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scored more than 72.6 points last season.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|18-13-0
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|Virginia Tech
|7-8
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-9
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
