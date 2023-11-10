Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-6.5)
|139.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Hokies games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
- South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 of the Gamecocks' games last season went over the point total.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Oddsmakers rate Virginia Tech considerably lower (56th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- Virginia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.