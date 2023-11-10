The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Last season, the Hokies had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents knocked down.

Virginia Tech went 13-4 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks ranked 210th.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.

Virginia Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Offensively Virginia Tech played better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game away from home.

Defensively the Hokies were better in home games last year, giving up 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 in road games.

At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (32%).

