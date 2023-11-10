How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hokies had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents knocked down.
- Virginia Tech went 13-4 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.
- Virginia Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Virginia Tech played better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Hokies were better in home games last year, giving up 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 in road games.
- At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (32%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coppin State
|W 100-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
