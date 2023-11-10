How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (1-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Gators' opponents hit.
- Virginia went 19-2 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Gators ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers scored just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Gators allowed (68.6).
- Virginia went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Virginia performed better at home last year, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Cavaliers played better in home games last year, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Virginia fared worse at home last season, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage away from home.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
