The Florida Gators (1-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Gators' opponents hit.

Virginia went 19-2 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Gators ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers scored just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Gators allowed (68.6).

Virginia went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Virginia performed better at home last year, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Cavaliers played better in home games last year, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Virginia fared worse at home last season, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage away from home.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule