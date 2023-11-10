Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
The Week 11 college football lineup features top teams in action, including fans watching from Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Cavaliers squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 9
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)
Norfolk State Spartans at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
William & Mary Tribe at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
Elon Phoenix at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Fubo
UConn Huskies at No. 21 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: James Madison (-25.5)
