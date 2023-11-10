The Week 11 college football lineup features top teams in action, including fans watching from Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Cavaliers squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)

Norfolk State Spartans at Delaware State Hornets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

William & Mary Tribe at Hampton Pirates

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)

Elon Phoenix at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Fubo

UConn Huskies at No. 21 James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: James Madison (-25.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!