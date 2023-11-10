Friday's game that pits the William & Mary Tribe (0-1) versus the VCU Rams (1-0) at Kaplan Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-60 in favor of William & Mary. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Rams earned a 72-44 win over Hofstra.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 63, VCU 60

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams averaged 56.9 points per game last season (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball). They had a -167 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

In 2022-23, VCU averaged 56.0 points per game in A-10 action, and 56.9 overall.

The Rams scored more points at home (57.9 per game) than away (53.7) last season.

At home, VCU conceded 60.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than it allowed away (63.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.