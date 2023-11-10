The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) take on the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams shot 46.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

VCU had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).

VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, VCU posted 4.3 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.

VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule