The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) take on the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams shot 46.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • VCU had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
  • VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, VCU posted 4.3 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.
  • VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center

