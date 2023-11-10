How to Watch VCU vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) take on the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams shot 46.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- VCU had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
- VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, VCU posted 4.3 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.
- VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.