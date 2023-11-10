Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 10?
Can we expect Tom Wilson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.