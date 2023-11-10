Will T.J. Oshie Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 10?
Can we expect T.J. Oshie scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Oshie stats and insights
- Oshie is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Oshie has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
